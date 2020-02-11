Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Upgraded to Hold by Gordon Haskett

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SFM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.81.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $33,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.