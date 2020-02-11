SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. SPX Flow had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Flow updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of FLOW traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 505,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,860. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SPX Flow has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $49.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

