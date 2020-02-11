SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Vertical Research

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLOW. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on SPX Flow and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of SPX Flow stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,800. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 2.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

