Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Square by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens raised Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Square from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.35. 2,309,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,979. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -669.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

