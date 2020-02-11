Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Square makes up approximately 0.9% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,227 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after purchasing an additional 620,149 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,405,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,640,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,612,000 after purchasing an additional 531,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,979. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.07, a PEG ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie started coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.03.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.