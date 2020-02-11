Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $89.00 at Bank of America

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

SQ stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,979. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -669.11, a P/E/G ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 3.25. Square has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,405,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 156.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Square by 21.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Square by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Square by 8.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

