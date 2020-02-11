SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $208,479.00

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded up 146.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, SRCOIN has traded 114.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SRCOIN has a total market capitalization of $208,479.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SRCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.79 or 0.03555830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00247200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00037246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00136183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002877 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN launched on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SRCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SRCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.