SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 5.4% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $19,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 815.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 986,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $67.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

