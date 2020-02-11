St. Louis Trust Co Acquires 2,548 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. 863,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.44.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

