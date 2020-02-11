Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) is Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,194 shares during the period. Stag Industrial accounts for about 1.6% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Stag Industrial worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

STAG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.11. 222,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,086. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $33.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.45%.

In other news, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,502.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Co raised Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

