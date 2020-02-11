Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.50

Media stories about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) have been trending neutral on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the coffee company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Starbucks’ score:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.22. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

