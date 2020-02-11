Starvest (LON:SVE) Issues Earnings Results

Starvest (LON:SVE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:SVE traded up GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6.60 ($0.09). 1,928,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,031. Starvest has a 12 month low of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.52 ($0.05). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 51.94, a current ratio of 51.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 million and a PE ratio of 4.71.

About Starvest

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

