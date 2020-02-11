Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Starwood Property Trust worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1,465.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. 26,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,771. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

