State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,780 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Trade Desk worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 48.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 25.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.24.

Shares of TTD traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.95. The stock had a trading volume of 132,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $313.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.19 and its 200 day moving average is $241.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.74.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $122,591.28. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $1,686,131.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,529.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,997 shares of company stock worth $51,051,022 over the last ninety days. 17.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

