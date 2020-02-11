State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,030 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Godaddy worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Godaddy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Godaddy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Godaddy by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Godaddy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,248 shares in the company, valued at $673,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $38,488.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,434,421.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,992 shares of company stock worth $612,226. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $69.96. 28,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.04. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $82.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

