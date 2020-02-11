State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Liberty Property Trust worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 829,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,833,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPT remained flat at $$61.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. Liberty Property Trust has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

LPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.