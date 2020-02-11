State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Raymond James worth $13,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RJF. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $489,618.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares in the company, valued at $511,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,841 shares of company stock worth $2,933,895. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RJF stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.55. 360,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.50. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $97.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.74.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

