State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of SEI Investments worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,446,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SEI Investments by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.82. 8,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average is $61.62. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $331,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 674,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,733,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEIC. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.