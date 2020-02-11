State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of OGE Energy worth $13,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 24,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

