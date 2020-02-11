State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Gentex worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Gentex by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,007,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,103,000 after acquiring an additional 513,292 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Gentex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,146,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95,179 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Gentex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,084,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,179 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1,258.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after buying an additional 930,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10,924.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,559,000 after buying an additional 945,990 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. 49,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,950. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.