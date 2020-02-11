State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Donaldson worth $11,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,620,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,997,000 after purchasing an additional 57,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 311,084 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,047,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,991,000 after purchasing an additional 48,713 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,680,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,516,000 after purchasing an additional 69,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 335.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 565,759 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,960. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

