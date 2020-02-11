State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Aqua America worth $13,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aqua America by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,892,000 after buying an additional 3,264,786 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,678,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 85.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,125,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,442,000 after acquiring an additional 519,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 19.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,382,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,959,000 after acquiring an additional 225,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at $9,004,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aqua America alerts:

NYSE WTR traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 857,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. Aqua America Inc has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.