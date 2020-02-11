State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.57 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Iron Mountain worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,523,000 after purchasing an additional 384,196 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,279.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.81. 1,298,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,837. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

