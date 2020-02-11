State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.12 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Universal Display worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,573,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $14,478,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 5.3% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after buying an additional 32,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $5,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLED. ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.23.

Shares of OLED stock traded up $3.31 on Tuesday, reaching $184.18. The company had a trading volume of 405,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,440. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.20 and its 200 day moving average is $195.84. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $109.90 and a one year high of $230.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

