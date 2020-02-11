State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Snap-on worth $12,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.60. 21,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,140. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.12 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,990 shares of company stock worth $8,775,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

