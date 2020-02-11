State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Davita worth $14,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Davita during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Davita by 1,166.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Davita by 61.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Davita alerts:

Shares of DVA traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,618. Davita Inc has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $85.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.