State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.54 Million Stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Voya Financial worth $14,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,646,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 287.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,339,000 after acquiring an additional 236,370 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $12,129,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $11,242,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $10,928,000.

Voya Financial stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,258. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $47.61 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

VOYA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

