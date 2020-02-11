State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.54 Million Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Westrock worth $14,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Westrock by 1,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Westrock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at $28,038,630.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Westrock stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.