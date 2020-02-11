State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,357,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Vereit worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vereit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,592,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 272,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,728,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366,122 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 31.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Vereit stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. 9,698,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,085,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

