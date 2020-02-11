State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of FactSet Research Systems worth $13,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,303,000 after buying an additional 586,547 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 85,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,682,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $704,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $507,419.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,851 shares of company stock worth $3,728,987. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.01. The company had a trading volume of 167,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.71 and its 200 day moving average is $266.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.18 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

