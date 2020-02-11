State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $14,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $298.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.14.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $267.82. 12,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,078. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $196.26 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.60 and a 200 day moving average of $235.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.