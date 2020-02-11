State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 85.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $2,346,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $22,041,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JLL traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,335. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $124.01 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.93 and a 200 day moving average of $153.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

