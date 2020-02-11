State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

SRPT traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.15. The company had a trading volume of 319,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,549. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average of $107.95.

In other news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

