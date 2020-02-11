State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,955,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 46,478 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

RS stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $81.52 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.55.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192 over the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

