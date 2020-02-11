State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Insulet worth $14,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 2,469.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,756,000 after acquiring an additional 256,869 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,728,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.67. 236,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,606. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $80.43 and a twelve month high of $203.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 783.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.06.

In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,632,075.25. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,909 shares of company stock worth $5,246,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

