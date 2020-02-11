State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,067 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of American Airlines Group worth $13,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 219,150 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,308 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the airline’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,499 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $29.86. 5,804,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,526,430. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.