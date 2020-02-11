State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of HollyFrontier worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,909 shares of company stock worth $2,557,488 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HFC stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 64,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,581. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $58.88.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

