State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,074 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,570 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of F5 Networks worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $36,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,206.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $121,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,328.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $842,417 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.65.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.97. 19,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,260. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.36. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.19 and a 52-week high of $173.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

