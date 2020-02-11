State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $14,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $185.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.42.

ODFL stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,349. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $130.87 and a 52-week high of $221.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

