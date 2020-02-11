State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,210 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $13,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,837,000 after buying an additional 186,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Argus lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,149.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.21. 238,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,169. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.44.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

