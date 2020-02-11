State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,380 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $13,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $2,479,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $225,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,245.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JBHT traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $112.81. 17,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,116. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.86. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $122.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

