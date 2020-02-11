State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,380 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Vail Resorts worth $12,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $1,648,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.2% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 25.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.66.

NYSE MTN traded up $4.08 on Tuesday, hitting $245.62. 151,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,182. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.03. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.36 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

