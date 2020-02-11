State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,320 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Carlisle Companies worth $12,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,293. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.44 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

