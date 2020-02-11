State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,430 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Zendesk worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZEN. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 13.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 311,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 44.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 29.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.76.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $88.98. The company had a trading volume of 124,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,274. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $3,721,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,346 shares in the company, valued at $84,206,082.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $53,849.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,014.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,596,015 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

