State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,580 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Regency Centers worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 132.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 35.7% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 2,834.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REG traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.47. 44,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

