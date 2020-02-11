State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,632 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

NYSE TAP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.17. 117,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,157. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $65.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

