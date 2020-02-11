State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,820 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Crown worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,774,000 after buying an additional 108,593 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,688,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 7.8% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 99,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

CCK traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $79.34. The company had a trading volume of 51,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.82. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.96 and a 12-month high of $80.37.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.58%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $79.00 price target on Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

