State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,290 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Toro worth $11,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toro by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after buying an additional 84,404 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Toro by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $82.32. 110,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,134. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Toro Co will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

