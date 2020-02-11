State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,580 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,686 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $13,112,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $7,762,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 139.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 157,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.10.

NYSE LYV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.43. 33,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,347.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $76.06.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

