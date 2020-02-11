State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,860 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,535,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,578.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $55,774.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,251.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,968. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $53.94. 19,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.49. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

